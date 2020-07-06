Wondrous new interactive art installation permanently whirls into Austin

A new permanent art installation is prepping for its Austin debut. Wonderspaces Austin, an interactive, ever-changing art installation, is opening in North Austin later this week.

Wonderspaces is part experience, part art show, and brings temporary works into the 28,000-square-foot space to create a constantly evolving experience for visitors. The goal, according to organizers, is to "bridge the gap between artists and new audiences," giving viewers the chance to experience art outside of a traditional museum or gallery.

On Friday, July 10, the California-based company will open 12 exhibits inside a warehouse at 1205 Sheldon Cove. Among those on display:

Submergence by Squidsoup — An immersive installation comprised of 8,064 individual points of light. As visitors walk through, the lights change colors in correspondence to music.

On a Human Scale by Matthew Matthew — This exhibit, part of a larger project, started as an experiment by filming everyday New Yorkers singing. Here, those voices are woven into an interactive instrument that visitors are invited to play.

Myrkvior by Yasuhiro Chida — An illuminated aluminum ring suspended by pieces of fishing line. The way the light reflects off of the line shifts depending on the viewer’s position.

Hoshi by NONOTAK Studio — A depiction of infinite space that uses light, mirrors, and sound to engage visitors in an immersive, large-scale experience.

This is the the third permanent installation for Wonderspaces, which is also in Scottsdale and Philadelphia. The company has also crafted temporary installations during SXSW, Burning Man, and Sundance Film Festival. According to a release, the company has been working on bringing the show to Austin since 2017 and plans to open in more cities throughout the year.

Because it's making its debut during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wonderspaces is opening with a series of social distancing measures in place, beginning with a 25 percent capacity cap. Tickets must be purchased online to eliminate the handling of cash transactions, and attendees must have their temperatures checked before entering the building and wear a face mask — currently a statewide order —while inside. The building also offers hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass barriers, and employees frequently sanitize high touch areas.

Tickets for Wonderspaces are priced at $19 now through Friday, July 10, when they increase to $24 for ages 13 and up and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are free, and discounts are available for students, seniors, and military.

Following its grand opening, Wonderspaces is open Monday 4-9 pm, Wednesday and Thursday noon-9 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am-11 pm, and Sunday 10 am-8 pm.