Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Socializing this summer is made easy thanks to an agenda full of entertainment ranging from concerts to grand openings. Stop by the now open Bull & Bowl and enjoy arcade games and mechanical bull riding or enjoy the sounds of the Austin Symphony Orchestra under the stars at the Long Center. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, July 8

Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema at COTA

Cruise into Circuit of the Americas to view Marvel film Black Widow in a drive-in setting with friends or the whole family in tow. For a full schedule of showtimes, go to the Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema website. Screenings are scheduled through July 11.

Friday, July 9

Bull & Bowl Grand Opening Party

Celebrate the opening of the new downtown Austin entertainment hot spot Bull & Bowl with a public mechanical bull riding tournament, complimentary games, craft cocktails, and more. Party guests will also enjoy a live set from DJ Eric Generic starting at 10 pm to keep the good vibes going. Admission is free.

Saturday, July 10

Wally Workman Gallery presents Lindsy Halleckson & Revi Meicler: “Moments” opening day

Get a first look at “Moments,” a two-person show with painters Lindsy Halleckson and Revi Meicler at Wally Workman Gallery. Visitors can explore Halleckson’s ethereal colorscapes inspired by the world’s natural atmosphere and also Meicler’s paintings of layered elements inspired by the human experience. Following opening day, the exhibit will be on display through July 31.

Sunday, July 11

The Austin Symphony presents Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park

Austin outdoor entertainment tradition, Concerts in the Park continues its 18th summer season with another live performance under the stars at Hartman Concert Park at the Long Center. This weekend’s concert will feature selections from the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s woodwind quintet.

Summerland Tour featuring Everclear

The Summerland Tour makes a stop at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for an unforgettable evening of 1990s alternative rock performed by some of the genre’s pioneering bands. This year’s lineup features Everclear, Hoobastank, Living Colour, and Wheatus. General admission seats are still available on the ticketing website.