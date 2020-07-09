Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani heat up Central Texas drive-in with summer concert

Country star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton will become the latest musician to jump on the drive-in concert trend on July 25, when an all-new performance will be broadcast to drive-in theaters around the country — including Central .

The concert, which will also feature special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, is the first in a series of concerts presented by Encore Drive-In Nights. Similar to the recent Garth Brooks concert, each performance will be filmed exclusively for one-night-only events, and include interviews and storytelling.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences.”

The concert will be shown at Stars and Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels, as well as several locations across the state. Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the concert will admit one passenger car, truck, or SUV, with up to six people per vehicle allowed, as long as everyone has a seatbelt.

Encore promises that each venue will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms.

Shelton has released 11 studio albums in his career, including 2017's Texoma Shore. His most recent release was the compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country, which featured the No. 1 hit "God's Country," along with "Nobody But You," a duet with Stefani.

Tickets for the show are $114.99 per vehicle and will go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. Additional Encore Drive-In Nights performances will be announced in the coming weeks at encorenights.com.