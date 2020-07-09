Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Staying at home or maintaining social distance is a lot easier when you have drive-thru barbecue, live performances, and a new art installation to look forward to. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, July 9

Get creative with make-at-home art from the Blanton Museum

As part of its continued #MuseumFromHome programming, the Blanton Museum of Art is offering a virtual art series for creatives of all ages and skill levels. Each class is led by Blanton educator Monique Piñón O’Neil, and participants are provided with a downloadable supply list and instructions prior to each activity. Try your hand at creating a land art sculpture on the Blanton’s YouTube channel, and check back regularly for more at-home art lessons.

Friday, July 10

Wander into the interactive Wonderspaces Austin installation

Wonderspaces, an interactive art show featuring large-scale installations, is touching down in Austin for permanently. The experience features 12 immersive installations from artists around the world housed within a 28,000-square-foot space. Wonderspaces Austin debuts Friday, July 10, with strict safety guidelines in place and at a limited capacity. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit the Wonderspaces Austin website.

Saturday, July 11

Watch the Austin Chamber Music Festival presents Pacifica Quartet

The Austin Chamber Music Festival continues virtually with a live performance from Pacifica Quartet. Viewers can tune in for a pre-concert talk with the Grammy-winning group, followed by their performance of Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 2. Admission is free when you RSVP.

Drive thru for some True Texas BBQ

Pull up to the city's newest H-E-B in South Austin for Texas eats courtesy of the stores's acclaimed True Texas BBQ. The new locale features a drive-thru, as well as indoor and outdoor seating. Check out the full True Texas BBQ menu online.

Sunday, July 12

Spruce up your space with East Austin Succulents

Freshen up your space with new blooms from East Austin Succulents. The popular nursery has reopened with limited hours and safety measures in place to accommodate those looking for cacti, succulents, and other beautiful plants. Guests are required to make an appointment in advance, and curbside pickup is available for those who prefer to shop online.