Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

There's live entertainment aplenty in the near future. See actor and comedian Amy Sedaris live in conversation at Paramount Theatre or catch a show by electronic pop band Purity Ring at ACL Live. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, July 15

Hyde Park Theatre presents Running Bear

After a more-than-two-year hiatus, Hyde Park Theatre is reopening with the first live production since the beginning of the pandemic. Guests can enjoy the world premiere of Running Bear, a two-hander by Rual Garza that focus on successful man returns to his hometown and encounters an interesting 17-year-old girl with a story to tell. This production will run through July 16. Get tickets here.

Purity Ring in concert

Electronic pop band Purity Ring comes back to Austin for one night only. The Canadian group known for hit songs like “Lofticries” and “begin again” will perform live in concert at ACL Live in support of their new album, Womb. A select number of seating is still available on the ticketing website.

Friday, July 16

The Paramount Theatre presents An Evening with Amy Sedaris

Entertainer Amy Sedaris comes to Paramount Theatre for an intimate chat about her career and the newest developments in her life. Sedaris is best known for her Emmy-nominated comedy series, At Home with Amy Sedaris, on truTV. This live conversation will be moderated by ATX TV Festival co-founder Caitlin McFarland. Eligible ticket holders are invited to an exclusive member cocktail hair before the show begins.

Saturday, July 17

Loro and Bésame present National Ice Cream Day

Celebrate the sweetest holiday of the year with the help of local ice cream truck Bésame and Loro Asian Smokehouse and Bar’s delicious collaborative event. Guests to Loro during the day’s festivities can enjoy a free scoop of ice cream while they wait to be seated. The collaboration also celebrates the debut of a special ice cream flavor featuring ingredients like sweet and sour strawberry jam and Szechuan yuzu curd. Following the confectionary celebrations, Bésame will continue to serve the new flavor through the month of July. Admission is free.

Roughhouse Brewing presents Honey Harvest Party

Bring the whole family to the Roughhouse Brewing grounds in San Marcos for a buzzy Harvest Party complete with booze, sweet treats, bees, and more. Activities include hive body decorating, honey harvesting, and a Q&A with expert Two Hives beekeepers. Guests who purchase a harvesting workshop ticket will leave with a free mini jar of honey and can enjoy a fee Roughhouse lager while they work. For more information and to register for the workshop offerings, go to the event website.