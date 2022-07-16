Austin airport adds 5-minute TSA PreCheck enrollment, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin airport adds new TSA PreCheck enrollment in 5 minutes or less. No need to schedule an appointment for TSA PreCheck enrollment, available right at the airport.

2. New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb. The new rental development will help meet the demand for housing in fast-growing Georgetown.

3. Austin's first farm-focused food festival returns to the field this fall. This one-of-a-kind festival returns in fall 2022 with even more programming.

4. Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time. The new ramp at Contemporary Austin's Laguna Gloria campus will bring form and function to the landscape.

5. Beloved Texas Book Festival reveals star author lineup for 2022. After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, the Texas Book Festival returns in-person to Austin on November 5 and 6.