Texas' largest crystal lagoon surfs into our most popular stories of the week

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Texas' largest crystal lagoon makes waves as cool new summer vacation spot. A 12-acre lagoon is open now in Texas City, boasting white-sand beaches, an inflatable obstacle course, kayaks, and even sailboats. Tickets are fairly affordable ($10-$15), and capacity is limited to maintain social distancing guidelines, so grab that suit and hit the road.

2. These 8 Austin restaurants dish out the city's best queso. If you live in Austin, you probably have pretty strong opinions about queso. Our picks for the city's eight best spots for queso range from Austin institutions and family-owned eateries to fast-food taco spots.

3. Famous Texas bagel bakery rolls out overnight shipping across the U.S. Texas' famous New York Deli and Coffee Shop, a staple of Houston's Jewish community for more than four decades, is now offering overnight shipping. It'll cost you though...

4. Queer Eye resumes casting in Austin after lengthy COVID-19 delay. After COVID-19 derailed Queer Eye's upcoming season in Austin, production is resuming — and looking for new subjects. Netflix confirms to CultureMap that while no date is set, plans to bring the Fab Five back to the Capital City are underway.

5. City of Austin extends mandatory face mask rule through November. Hope your Halloween costume has a face mask. Austin Public Health issued a series of new rules this week, and it looks like we'll be wearing mandatory coverings until mid-November.