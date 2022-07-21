Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Live music and entertainment are having a major moment in the Capital City. See rap superstar Kendrick Lamar in concert or celebrate the grand opening of the only BIPOC-owned comedy club in the city. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full list of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, July 21

East Austin Comedy Club Grand Opening Weekend

Help celebrate the only BIPOC-owned comedy club in the city with its first weekend of shows, events, and hilarious Austin vibes. Stop by the modern speakeasy space and experience an array of diverse, local talent and appearances from special guests. For a full list of shows and opening weekend activities and to purchase tickets, check out the event website.

Kendrick Lamar in concert

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar makes a return to Austin in support of his new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The poet laureate and chart-topping artist is sure to entertain fans with a variety of his new music and a sprinkling of the songs that made the voice of “Swimming Pools” and “DNA” a superstar. A select number of tickets are still available at various seating levels. For more information, click here.

Friday, July 22

Banksyland

Become immersed in the mind and works of infamous and elusive artist Banksy like never before at the University of Texas at Austin. This exhibit features more than 80 works and pieces by the street artist. Among the collection are some of Banky’s original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations. In true secretive fashion, the location of the exhibition was revealed to ticket holders only recently ahead of the event. Get your tickets here.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band in concert

Singer-songwriter James Taylor comes to Austin for an evening of live music and brings his band along for the experience. The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist has wowed the masses with his style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Audiences can expect a range of music from his discography including songs from his 2020 album, American Standard. For more information, go to the ticketing website.

Sunday, July 24

Circuit of The Americas presents Cars & Coffee Austin

A unique collection of automobiles cruises into Circuit of The Americas for one day this month. Enthusiasts will be able to get an up-close look at a wide variety of automobiles, including classics, race cars, exotics, hot rods, muscle cars, tuners, off-roaders, JDM, and alternative energy. Admission to this event is free and open to the public. The second and final Cars & Coffee Austin will be held on August 28.