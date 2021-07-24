Austin home price hits record high of $575,000, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin housing market sets new record as median home price hits $575K. Austin home prices are going one way: up. The latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors shows a 30.9 percent jump in the city’s median price from June 2020.

2. Tiny Austin cottage hatches honor for ‘most hospitable’ Airbnb host. This host with the most boasts all five-star ratings in the categories of cleanliness, check-in, and communication.

3. Trippy art experience ushers Austin back to future with downtown debut. Welcome to Museum of the Future Present, opening August 5 in downtown Austin.

4. Burning Man-born DJing art car blossoms in Austin. The AI-powered art car now calls Austin home.

5. The New York Times checks in with big praise for hip Austin-area motels. From South Congress to the Hill Country, these motels are having a moment.