Home » Entertainment
Hot Headlines

Austin home price hits record high of $575,000, plus more popular stories

Austin home price hits record high of $575,000, plus popular stories

By
Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin
No surprise: local home prices are on the rise. Photo by David Hensley/Getty Images

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin housing market sets new record as median home price hits $575K. Austin home prices are going one way: up. The latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors shows a 30.9 percent jump in the city’s median price from June 2020. 

2. Tiny Austin cottage hatches honor for ‘most hospitable’ Airbnb host. This host with the most boasts all five-star ratings in the categories of cleanliness, check-in, and communication.

3. Trippy art experience ushers Austin back to future with downtown debut. Welcome to Museum of the Future Present, opening August 5 in downtown Austin.

4. Burning Man-born DJing art car blossoms in Austin. The AI-powered art car now calls Austin home.

5. The New York Times checks in with big praise for hip Austin-area motels. From South Congress to the Hill Country, these motels are having a moment.

Read These Next
Austin skyline with Barton Springs Pool and Lady Bird Lake
Austin-San Antonio trail could spring $55M impact, plus more stories
Grand Central at Milam
Pike Place-style market heading to Hill Country, plus more top stories
Springdale Green in East Austin
Hip office development springs up in East Austin, and more top stories