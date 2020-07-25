8 Austin chefs shaping the city's dining scene, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: Italian restaurant says arrivederci to South Congress. South Congress staple Botticelli's took to social media on Friday, June 17, to confirm the family-run operation would shut down permanently by the weekend’s end.

2. Meet the 8 top Austin chefs shaping the city's dining scene right now. An eye for detail, a sense of humor, a drive to succeed even in the face of the most daunting times, these are the qualities of a great chef. The list of nominees for this year’s CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Best Chef is much like Austin itself — eclectic and affable while balancing on the cutting edge of the country’s most pioneering dining.

3. The 5 best restaurants in Austin offer hope during an uncertain time. Back in January, when CultureMap editors and our panel of judges voted on the five best restaurants in Austin, we were looking for talented teams of culinary innovators, for restaurants crafting experiences while elevating dining for the the entire city. And, of course, we were looking for really delicious food.

4. 8 best face masks to keep you cool during Austin's sweaty summer. With summer temperatures on the rise, wearing a face covering can be sweaty business. Yet, we know it's the right thing to do. From moisture-wicking fabric to built-in UV protection, these eight top-rated masks, gaiters, and other face coverings should be in every local summer mask wardrobe.

5. Texas celebrity chef debuts new Tex-Mex 'ghost kitchen' in Austin. Always on trend, Texas celebrity chef Tim Love has launched a new "ghost restaurant" concept dedicated to Mexican food. Called Burritos, Fajitas and 'Ritas, it'll be in step with the hot ghost kitchen trend right now in which restaurants are doing takeout and delivery only, with no dining rooms.