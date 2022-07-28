Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

There's a heavy dose of nostalgia in this crop of must-attend events and shows. See The Shins live or catch Third Eye Blind with special guests Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad in concert. For those who prefer some mystique, Banksyland has added three days to its exhibition schedule. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, July 28

Banksyland

Banksyland’s residency has been extended an additional three days, now open through July 31. Immerse yourself in the mind and works of infamous and elusive artist Banksy like never before at the University of Texas at Austin. This exhibit features more than 80 works and pieces by the street artist. Among the collection are some of Banksy’s original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations. In true secretive fashion, the location of the exhibition will be revealed to ticket holders shortly ahead of the event. Get your tickets here.

Friday, July 29

A.R. Rahman in concert

Indian music superstar A.R. Rahman will perform live in concert at Bass Concert Hall. Rahman is a two-time Academy Award winner and has been credited with redefining contemporary Indian music. The accomplished artist is also well known for his scores, which have appeared in more than 100 film soundtracks and albums including Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours. For more information about this world-class night of entertainment, go to the ticketing website.

Saturday, July 30

Dude Perfect: That's Happy

YouTube stars and devoted guy-friend group Dude Perfect are bringing their broship on tour with a stop in Austin at Moody Center. Fans will be able to see the Dudes do popular segments from their “Overtime” series, like Cool not Cool, during this interactive experience. For ticketing information, click here.

Third Eye Blind in concert

Alternative rock fans, rejoice. Third Eye Blind is coming to Austin in support of their 2021 album, Bundle Apart. Since rising to stardom in the 1990s, the band has solidified hits like “Semi-Charmed Life,” and “Jumper” into the chronicles of pop culture. Fellow rock bands Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad will support Third Eye Blind as additional acts. Get tickets to the show at Germania Insurance Amphitheater here.

The Shins in concert

Indie rock band The Shins will perform live for special, back-to-back evenings on the ACL Live stage. Led by longtime member and singer-songwriter James Mercer, the group has released five albums and is known for songs like “Simple Song” and “Australia.” Tickets for the first show have sold out, but seating for night two is still available.