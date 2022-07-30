Lake Travis glass house hits market for $1.2 million, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Unique Lake Travis glass home featured on HGTV hits market for $1.2 million. An impeccable home on a seemingly "impossible" lot, once featured on HGTV.

2. Austin housing market reports skyrocketing inventory and cooling prices this summer. The market has seen a 218 percent year-over-year increase in the number of active listings.

3. Austin builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000. These prefab homes offer luxury living in half the time.

4. Austin’s first-ever Starbucks prepares to brew its last cup of coffee. Starbucks at Sixth and Congress may not have been a local business, but it had a lot of local ties.

5. Pioneering Austin Indian restaurant reopening after year-long closure. G'raj Mahal is reopening on Manor Road with a Texas twist.