5 sizzling acts at Hot Summer Nights, plus more Austin music in August

August is here, and in just the first week of the month, there’s a plethora of local shows worthy of your time. See below for details and recommendations.



Emily Wolfe at Antone’s - Thursday, August 4

Emily Wolfe is set to put her many riffs and howling vocals on display at Antone’s this Thursday, August 4. Guitar virtuoso Zach Person will open the evening. Tickets for the show are $24. Also, in case you missed it, Wolfe released a very solid album in 2021 titled Outlier.



Black Pistol Fire at Emo’s - Friday, August 5

This Friday, August 5, is going to be a busy one for rockers Black Pistol Fire. Not only will the duo release an anticipated new single, “Bad Habit,” they’ll also be playing at Emo’s. Openers for the evening include Lillie Mae and Pink Fuzz. Tickets are $20.



Good Looks at the Parish - Saturday, August 6

One of the best albums to come out of Austin this year is Good Looks’ Bummer Year, so if you’ve yet to see the band play anything from it live, you need to make your way to the Parish this Saturday, August 6. Will Johnson will kick off the show. Tickets are $15.



Hot Summer Nights — August 4-6

Hot Summer Nights is this week, August 4-6, and it’ll be taking place across a variety of venues in the Red River Cultural District. Admission is free, and 100-plus artists are set to perform. The full lineup can be seen at the official RRCD site, and below, you’ll find five acts (in no particular order) you should definitely add to your list.



Pleasure Venom

Fiery punk rockers Pleasure Venom will be more than happy to welcome you to the pit at the Mohawk this Thursday, August 4. If you’d like to get pre-scorched, then go and give their 2022 single, “Severed Ties,” a spin.



Chief Cleopatra

Vibes and more vibes will be on hand once the compelling voice of Chief Cleopatra fills the air at Cheer Up Charlie’s this Thursday, August 4. By the way, her 2022 EP, Luna, features a great mix of rock, soul, and pop sounds.



Caleb de Casper

Head to Stubb’s Indoors this Friday, August 5, to see the one and only Caleb de Casper, who recently released a rather glamorous album titled Femme Boy. If theatrics are what you're after, don’t miss this performance.



Urban Heat

Synth rockers Urban Heat just dropped one of the summer’s best efforts, an EP called Wellness, and they’ll be playing songs from it and more at Elysium this Friday, August 5.



Como Las Movies

If you’re on the hunt for something a bit different, the indie-cumbia-pop sound of Como Las Movies should be on your radar. Catch the band at Stubb’s Indoors this Saturday, August 6.