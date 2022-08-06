Austin suburb rakes in spot among America's richest cities, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Wealthy Austin suburb rakes in spot among America's richest cities. Round Rock is rich, according to this ranking.

2. Favorite Austin brewery opens new chapter with first-ever book fair. Meanwhile Brewing is hosting its inaugural book fair, “Lagers & Literature,” on August 28.

3. New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands. The Texas Wine Jam is uniting two favorite pastimes for two great causes.

4. Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities. Data from the web: Austin residents growing antsy over bug concerns.

5. Iconic Austin costume shop Lucy in Disguise to close after 38 years on South Congress. The iconic costume shop will shutter by the end of the year.