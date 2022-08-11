Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Summer happenings are still running hot in Austin. Catch the final outdoor concert of The Drop-In series, or bask in the light of the upcoming supermoon against the downtown skyline. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, August 11

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable

Emmy-nominated, multi-hyphenate entertainer Neal Brennan is bringing his stand-up comedy to The Creek and the Cave for back-to-back shows. A bonafide comedic force, Brennan co-created Comedy Central’s legendary Chappelle’s Show and has been the creator behind acclaimed specials like 3 Mics on Netflix. A select number of seats for both showtimes are still available.

Long Center presents The Drop-In

Another season of The Drop-In is coming to a close. The Long Center and ACL Radio team up for the last outdoor concert on the Long Center lawn, featuring The Octopus Project. Admission to this event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for the best viewing experience.

Friday, August 12

Austin Fall Home & Garden Show

Leading home and garden industry experts, special guests, homeowners, and garden enthusiasts alike are welcomed back to the Austin Home & Garden Show. The three-day event at the Austin Convention Center will include a showroom packed with products, services, and displays. Show attendees will be able to enjoy exclusive expert-led presentations and get the chance to connect with leading local and international home professionals. Go to the Austin Home & Garden website for a full schedule of events and to purchase your tickets.

Rowing Dock presents Full Moon Paddle

Meet other paddle boarding locals on the water at Rowing Dock for a special supermoon event. Moon-gazing participants will be able to enjoy a serene and illuminated view of the downtown Austin skyline from their vessels with the help of a boating light and light lanyards provided by Rowing Dock. To purchase your tickets and for more information, go to the event website.

Saturday, August 13

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Gear up for high-speed action and thrilling stunts performed by a massive lineup of Hot Wheels monster trucks. This immersive and family-friendly experience at Moody Center allows audiences to experience the real-life versions of some of the most popular Hot Wheels monster truck toys, including fan favorites like Bone Shaker and Demo Derby. Ticketing information can be found here. Shows are scheduled through August 14.