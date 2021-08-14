Matthew McConaughey on preserving Austin's soul, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Matthew McConaughey wants to preserve soul of Austin amid rapid growth. Amid the influx of out-of-towners, local icon Matthew McConaughey vows to Keep Austin Weird.

2. 2 global tech companies continue hot trend of moving into Austin. Two Israeli companies have joined the wave of businesses setting up shop in the Capital City.

3. 4 Hill Country spots named among Texas' best small towns by Travel +Leisure. You don't have to travel far to enjoy some of Texas' best small towns.

4. Massive project could bring 2 new high-rise towers to downtown Austin. A downtown block is poised to get as much as 1.64 million square feet of space via two proposed towers.

5. Austin culinary stars and foodies relish in the 2021 Tastemaker Awards. Relive all the delicious details from our annual event honoring the best of Austin food and drink.