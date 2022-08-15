Eric Tessmer's birthday bash, plus 5 big-time Austin shows in August

The heat hasn’t faded much this August, and neither has the quality of local Austin shows. Here’s a variety of gigs to consider catching in the back half of the month. Have fun out there.
Eric Tessmer at Antone’s - Friday, August 19
Help Eric Tessmer ring in another year around the sun at Antone’s this Friday, August 19th. SISI is set to open for the Austin music stalwart and well-known guitar shredder. Tickets for Tessmer’s birthday bash are $17.
Deezie Brown at Hotel Vegas - Friday, August 19
Deezie Brown just dropped his new album, a versatile hip hop effort titled 5th Wheel Fairytale, and he’ll be celebrating its release at Hotel Vegas this Friday, August 19th. Uncommon People and DJ Protege round out the bill. Tickets for the show are $12.
Bill Ball 5 at Swan Dive - Saturday, August 20
Get in on some of Austin’s best acts via Bill Ball 5 at Swan Dive this Saturday, August 20th. The event, which will stretch across two stages, features punk vets Big Bill at the top of the lineup, plus Sailor Poon, Calliope Musicals, Being Dead, Pussy Gillette, Chucky BLK, and KHXNID. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on the day.
Brownout at the Mohawk - Saturday, August 27
Originally scheduled back in June, Latin psych-funk act Brownout will now take the stage at the Mohawk on Saturday, August 27th. Trouble In The Streets and Je’texas will open the evening. Tickets are $20.
Slomo Drags at Hotel Vegas - Sunday, August 28
Head to Hotel Vegas on Sunday, August 28th, for a bill headlined by Slomo Drags, whose 2022 EP, Twin Absorber, is loaded with power pop gems. They’ll be joined by local rock vets A. Sinclair and Burgess Meredith. Tickets are $10.
Holy Wire at The Parish - Wednesday, August 31
New wavers Holy Wire have an impending single titled “Something I Don't Remember Now,” and the release show is taking place at the Parish on Wednesday, August 31st. Equally danceable acts TC Superstar and Pelvis Wrestly will operate as support on the bill. Tickets for the show are $12.
