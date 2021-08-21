Austin suburb lands on list of ‘vibing’ Texas towns, plus more popular stories

Home » Entertainment
Austin suburb lands on list of 'vibing' Texas towns

Austin suburb lands on list of 'vibing' Texas towns

Downtown San Marcos
San Marcos gets a nod for its funky vibe. Courtesy of Visit San Marcos

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Nearby college town lands on list of ‘vibing’ Texas spots that aren’t Austin. Looking for a cool vibe without Austin’s sticker shock? Head just 30 miles down the road.

2. Austin explodes with biggest population growth among major U.S. metros from 2010 to 2020. Austin notched the biggest population boom in the past decade among major metros and came in second among all U.S. metros, the Census says.

3. Zillow predicts Austin will become the least affordable metro for homebuyers outside California. Pretty soon Austin will be the least affordable spot in the country — except for a few California enclaves.

4. Affordable hop-on jet service launches new flights from Austin to Dallas for $129. Texas jet-setters can hop on this new service from ABIA to Dallas Love Field starting in September.

5. Netflix hosts ‘largest reality casting call ever’ for new Austin-based show. The show will follow 20-somethings as they navigate the “new normal” in Austin.

