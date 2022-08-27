Local photographer captures stunning photos of Austin floods, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Local photographer captures gripping photos of downtown Austin during flood. Leonid Furmansky's stunning photos from August 22 show the juxtaposition of nature and the urban landscape.

2. Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas. Steiner Ranch is the wealthiest ZIP code in the Austin metro area, according to a recent study.

3. IKEA selects Austin suburb for first stop of global 9-city festival. Round Rock is one of only two U.S. stops for the global IKEA Festival.

4. Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S. Eberly is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown.

5. Smokin' wood-fired pizza chain sizzles into Austin for first Texas location. Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is coming to town.