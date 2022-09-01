Trail of Dead rocks Austin, plus more must-see shows to start September

Well, if you’re looking to get into the right mode before next month’s double shot of ACL, the first couple of weeks of September have you covered with a few all-day events. Not your thing? No worries: There’s plenty of standard shows as well. See below for recommendations.
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead at Feels So Good - Saturday, September 3
Austin rock stalwarts And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, who recently put out a sprawling album titled XI: Bleed Here Now, will be playing Feels So Good this Saturday, September 3. American Sharks and Montaz will open. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
ABGB Anniversary Party - Sunday, September 4
Head to ABGB this Sunday, September 4 to celebrate their 9th anniversary. This free, all ages event starts at noon and will feature the likes of Croy and the Boys, Riot Witch, Guthrie Girls, My Next Door Neighbor, Butter N Jam, and Tristan Olive. You can also expect food specials and more.
FSG x Resound Block Party - Saturday, September 10
Feels So Good and Resound Presents have teamed up to throw a free block party at 211 East Alpine Rd on Saturday, September 10. The 11-band lineup includes Fat Tony, TC Superstar, Lord Friday the 13th, Rattlesnake Milk, and others. The event will also have pop up vendors, food trucks, complimentary drinks, and more. Festivities will start at 2 pm.
HAAM Day - Tuesday, September 13
The 17th Annual HAAM day is set for Tuesday, September 13. The fundraiser, which will help HAAM continue to provide access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s working musicians, will take place across 10+ venues throughout Austin with over 200 acts performing. If you’d like to park yourself somewhere, the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park will have music from 6 am to 10 pm, with artists ranging from Bob Schneider to Blackillac to San Gabriel and more. See the full lineup HERE.
Ringo Deathstarr at Hotel Vegas - Wednesday, September 14
Get yourself a deep shoegaze fix at Hotel Vegas on Wednesday, September 14 with a bill that includes Ringo Deathstarrr, Pale Dian, Laved, and Lauren Lakis. This loaded lineup can be had for just $12.
Why Bonnie at the Ballroom - Friday, September 16
Indie rock act Why Bonnie just released a fantastic new album, 90 in November, and the release show for it is locked in for Friday, September 16 at the Ballroom. Also on the bill: Font and On Being An Angel. Tickets for the show are $15.
