Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in U.S., plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows. Austin is the U.S. market taking the most dramatic turn from a sellers' market to a buyers' market.

2. Austin area’s smallest county may gain massive $80 billion chipmaking plant. Idaho-based Micron Technology is exploring an eight-phase project to build a chip manufacturing plant near Lockhart.

3. Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Mayor Adler in final address. Mayor Adler touched on the notion that the Austin-San Antonio corridor is evolving into a mega-region like DFW.

4. Whiskey-loving Texas restaurant chain pours into booming Austin suburb. The Round Rock location will be Whiskey Cake's first in the Austin area.

5. Hollywood legend Meryl Streep joins UT Austin museum for 65th anniversary gala. The Academy Award-winning actress will join special guest Robert De Niro at the event on September 24.