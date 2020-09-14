Iconic Austin radio DJ temporarily signs off after stroke

John Aielli, host of the iconic KUT turned KUTX program Eklektikos has temporarily signed off after suffering a stroke earlier this summer. Taking over Aielli's weekday 6-9 am time slot will be Taylor Wallace, another longtime KUTX host.

In a station announcement, KUTX says that Aielli is at home recovering and "collaborating with his Eklektikos producer, Jack Anderson, on new and interesting ways to bring his unique voice and perspective to KUTX." A timeline for his return, however, is not yet available, a spokesperson confirms.

The radio station, which is housed on the University of Texas campus, has faced unique challenges when it comes to navigating the COVID crisis. Because it shares studio space with KUT's reporters, some KUTX DJs —including fan favorite Laurie Gallardo — have been off the air for months to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Things, however, are starting to return to the regularly scheduled programming. Gallardo returned to her weekday schedule on September 9, heralding local music and reminding listeners "that whatever we do, don't behave," Monday through Friday, 1-5 pm. The station also announced Paul Carrubba has taken over the Sunday 10 am-2 pm slot, while Confucius Jones, co-host of The Breaks podcast, will take up the tunes from 2-6 pm.

Other fan favorites, such as Susan Castle, Jody Denberg, and, of course, John E Dee and Rick McNulty, are back as well.

As for Aielli, we miss the "Eklektikos breezes" and Aielli-isms and wish him a speedy recovery. If you would like to drop Aielli a get well card, KUTX has set up a virtual mailbox for the Austin legend here.