Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Cruise into a new drive-in movie experience, tune into a virtual music festival, or pick up a cocktail kit to sip at home. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, September 17

Bookwoman presents Virtual Book Event: Body Talk with Kelly Jensen & Lilliam Rivera

Author Kelly Jensen shares personal and moving stories about our bodies during this virtual book chat. Jensen’s new book, Body Talk, includes selections from the likes of supermodel Tyra Banks and gymnast Aly Raisman, who discuss what it’s like to live in their bodies. Get Zoom access to this intimate chat on the Bookwoman website. Admission is free.

Friday, September 18

Texas Performing Arts presents Kristina Wong For Public Office: Live From Her Home!

Politics meets comedy in this unique 65-minute, interactive stand-up show, featuring comedian-turned-elected official Kristina Wong. Stick around after the virtual performance for a candidate “Meet & Greet” with Wong herself. Tickets are available online, and admission is free for University of Texas students.

Rocket Cinema Drive-in

A new drive-in movie theater pulls up to Pioneer Farms in North Austin with a twist. Rocket Cinema plans to feature a mix of programming, from film screenings to live performances. The drive-in opens this weekend with two classics on the big screen: Modern Times and The General. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday showtimes are still available on the Rocket Cinema website.

Celebrate Negroni Week with Il Brutto cocktails at home

Negroni Week may look different this year, but that doesn’t mean the drinks stop flowing. East Austin Italian eatery Il Brutto is mixing up four signature Negroni cocktails for both dine-in and take-home service. Kits with pre-mixed cocktails, garnishes, and keepsake glasses are available for those who choose to celebrate at home. Visit Il Brutto online to preorder your kit. Specials available through September 20.

Saturday, September 19

Centroamericanto Fest

Kick off the first weekend of Latinx Heritage Month with this virtual festival. This year’s Centroamericanto Fest will showcase the rich culture of Central America with performances by Alberto Lainez, Mauricio Callejas, Pey Cayetano, Luis Pastor, and more, as well as a special tribute to Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Salvador Bustos. Admission to the virtual fest is free.