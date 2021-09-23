Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Fall festival season kicks into gear with this packed agenda. Tune into big conversations during the virtual Texas Tribune Festival, or get your laugh on at Moontower Comedy Festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, September 23

The Texas Tribune Festival

The annual Texas Tribune Festival returns with bold ideas, big discussions, and more in virtual format. Highlights of the four-day, online event include poignant interviews, panel discussions, and more curated by award-winning journalists. This year’s guest speakers include Yamiche Alcindor, Amy Klobuchar, Chris Christie, Alexander Vindman, and more. Visit the festival website for tickets. Festival programming is scheduled through September 25.

Moontower Comedy Festival

A diverse and hilarious mix of more than 100 comics from across the globe come to Austin for the return of the Moontower Comedy Festival. The four-day event will take place at several venues around Austin, with the Paramount Theatre and Stateside at the Paramount as home base. Featured comedians include Margaret Cho, Dave Attell, Tom Segura, Bob the Drag Queen, and many others. For a full list of events and to purchase tickets, go to the festival website.

Venardos Circus

The animal-free circus makes a stop in Austin for fans of all ages to enjoy. Creator and former Ringling Bros. ringmaster Kevin Venardos designed this hybrid Broadway/circus entertainment experience. Don’t miss this big top pop-up happening at Moontower Saloon.

Saturday, September 25

TinyFest Texas

A big celebration of tiny homes pulls into Pioneer Farms for two days of fun. TinyFest features a full lineup of speakers, live music, vendors, workshops, and more activations for guests to enjoy. For a full schedule of events, visit the festival website.

Fierce Whiskers Distillery Grand Opening

Be among the first to get a taste of Austin’s newest whiskey distillery at this grand opening party. Guests to Fierce Whiskers will be able to check out the new tasting room and distillery, sip craft cocktails, snack on bites from local eateries, and listen to live music. Admission is free.