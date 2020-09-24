Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A fantastic film fest, bluegrass in the beer garden, and socially distanced music event are among the hottest happenings in town. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, September 24

St. Elmo Brewing presents Grassy Thursdays

St. Elmo Brewing Co. invites you to the beer garden for the return of popular live music event Grassy Thursdays. The weekly series will feature performances by local bluegrass bands, cold beer for purchase, and fresh eats from the Spicy Boys/SourSop food truck. Tables are first come, first served — and face masks are required. Admission is free. Grassy Thursdays are scheduled through December 17.

Celebration of Fantastic Fest

The eight-day, all-virtual Fantastic Fest will include a canon of classic fantasy films like Fantastic Feud and 100 Best Kills, as well as world premieres. Mingle with fellow movie buffs via live video chat and join in on real-time watch parties. All features and live events are available for free on the Alamo On Demand platform. Visit the official festival website for a full schedule of events, through October 1.

Friday, September 25

Bullock Texas State History Museum presents American Indian Heritage Day

Experience the eighth annual American Indian Heritage Day celebration from the comfort of home. The day of festivities will celebrate the rich history of American Indian communities and includes dance performances, storytelling, interactive classes, and more.

Hometown Heroes Music Festival

This hybrid drive-in and socially distanced music festival will feature performances by an eclectic lineup of rap and country stars. In Austin, live performers include Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and Stoney Larue on Friday and Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott, and Mike Ryan on Saturday. Simultaneous events with different live acts will take place in Dallas and Lubbock. Yard space and reserved vehicle parking are available at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater festival grounds, located in Hutto. To purchase tickets and weekend passes, visit the festival website.

Sunday, September 27

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour

The Paramount Theatre welcomes comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood to the stage for an evening of improv and hijinks. As veterans of the hit television show Whose Line is it Anyway?, the two-man production will incorporate new material as suggested by the audience to create a unique comedy experience unlike any other. Select tickets are still available.