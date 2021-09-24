Shawn Mendes will share the wonder at Austin’s new Moody Center next fall

Canadian-born pop singer and Teen Vogue hot topic Shawn Mendes has finalized the dates for his Wonder: The World Tour, a seven-month journey next year that will include a stop at Austin’s brand-new, state-of-the-art venue, Moody Center, on October 3, 2022.

Mendes is touring in support of his most recent album, Wonder, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release in December 2020. That feat made Mendes one of three male artists ever to score four No. 1 albums by the age of 22.

His biggest hits to date have included “Señorita,” a collaboration with Camila Cabello, “If I Can’t Have You,” “Monster,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber, and “Stitches.”

In all, Mendes will perform at 64 arenas across North America, the UK, and Europe. The Austin show will be during the third and final leg of the tour, which will also include stops in Dallas (October 1) and Houston (October 4).

On the tour, Mendes will be joined by King Princess in the UK and Europe, and Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae in North America; McRae will be the opening act for all three Texas dates.

Ticket sales for the tour will begin with the American Express presale and North America FirstAccess presale on September 29, 2021. The general fan presale will begin on September 30.

Moody Center will offer a venue presale from October 4 through October 6, 2021, and fans should sign up for the Moody Center newsletter here by October 1 to get exclusive presale access.

Tickets for the Austin show go on sale to the public at 10 am October 7 through Moody Center.

To access the FirstAccess and General Fan presales, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com.