3 Austin bachelors hoping for rosy outcome on this season’s The Bachelorette

Do three Austin bachelors face a rosy or thorny future on The Bachelorette? We’ll soon find out.

On September 27, ABC revealed the 30 men who will woo Michelle Young, the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The season premieres October 19.

Among the men vying for Young’s roses — and ultimately her heart — are a trio from Austin:

Brandon Kieffer, a 29-year-old brand manager for Amplify Snack Brands’ SkinnyPop line of popcorn.

Daniel Tully, a 26-year-old firefighter and Realtor.

Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive at Indeed.

Two other Texans will compete alongside the Austin trio: Leroy Arthur, a 27-year-old biomedical student from Dallas, and PJ Henderson, a 30-year-old firefighter and EMT from Houston.

A bio on The Bachelorette website describes Kieffer as “a polished Southern gentleman who just hasn’t found the right one yet. He is looking for love that is playful and feisty, and says that his dream woman will be able to make even the most mundane of moments special.”

Fun fact: Kieffer loves the Cha Cha Slide.

Tully, meanwhile, “brings the heat in all aspects of his life!” the website proclaims. “He’s living out his childhood dream of being a firefighter and spends his free time playing sports, swimming, hiking, and biking. His favorite thing in the world is being an uncle to his four nieces, and now he’s ready to settle down and have a family of his own.”

Fun fact: Tully is a Connect Four champ.

Last but not least, there’s Olukoya. The website glorifies him as a 6-foot, 8-inch “Adonis of a man” who has no trouble meeting women. However, as Olukoya nears age 30, “he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance. His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous, and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him.”

Fun fact: Olukoya “can’t dance to save his life.”