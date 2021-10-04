Tameca Jones bares her soul at the Continental Club, plus more must-see live music in Austin

Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World, so you don’t have to attend either weekend of ACL Music Fest to check out a variety of great local and touring acts live. We’re lucky like that. So feed that music lust with these recommendations for early October performances around town that should not be missed.

Big Freedia at the Mohawk – Monday, October 4

The Queen of Bounce rules the Mohawk tonight and is certain to keep Austin partying with her New Orleans flair and infectious hip-hop grooves. Whatever you know of her, expect this show to be “Louder” and diva-licious. Caleb de Casper and Trouble in the Sheets open. Tickets are $25.

Stop Light Observations at The Parish – Wednesday, October 6

“SLO” down at The Parish midweek with some perfectly “anti-pop/not rock” but super rockin’ jams from Charlestown, S.C.-based band Stop Light Observations. Surf rockers Sun Room open the all-ages show. Tickets are $18.

Botany at The Far Out Lounge – Thursday, October 7

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Spencer Stephenson (aka Botany) is set to bring his psych-enthused sound to The Far Out Lounge this week. A diverse mix of artists, including Stiletto Feels, Honey Son, and Soundfounder (DJ set), round out the bill. Cover is just $5.

Tameca Jones at Continental Club – Friday, October 8

The massive, soulful vocals of the one and only Tameca Jones will be on display at the Continental Club on Friday, October 8. Go Fever, who will release their anticipated album, Velvet First, on the same day, will play first. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Single Lash at Meanwhile Brewing Co. – Sunday, October 10

Head on over to Meanwhile Brewing Co. this Sunday for Single Lash and Felt Out (formerly known as Emme). If you dig shoegaze and electronic music, this one is definitely for you. By the way, this is a free show.