All-star cast of favorite Austin film reunites for special virtual fundraiser

Twenty-seven years after the release of the Austin cult classic Dazed and Confused, a virtual reunion of the cast will support get-out-the-vote initiatives in Texas.

Two nonprofits, the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science, are hosting a virtual table reading of Dazed and Confused on Sunday, October 11, at 6:30 pm. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A after the table reading.

Cast members scheduled to participate in the virtual table reading are Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris, and Nicky Katt.

To watch the table reading, you must make a donation at the event’s ActBlue page.

“With a pandemic raging during an election year, this country should be investing in every possible measure to keep voters safe,” Danny Friedman, managing director of Voto Latino, says in a statement.

“No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote,” Friedman adds. “Unfortunately, the state of Texas does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and each one of them will be making their voices heard in November, despite the state’s intransigence.”

Matt Tranchin, president of March for Science, says: “Now more than ever, we need science-informed policies and practices to protect the public and defend our democracy. As a Texan who is not allowed to vote by mail during a pandemic because of our state’s short-sighted election laws, it’s a powerful reminder that we need elected representatives who will embrace science and listen to public health officials.”

The 1993 coming-of-age stoner classic, directed by Richard Linklater, was filmed in and around the city, and includes iconic spots like North Austin's Top Notch and the Violet Crown Shopping Center. The famous "party at the moontower" scene was shot at West Austin's West Enfield Park, while South Austin's Bedichek Middle School served as the film's high school.

Dazed and Confused also features a cast of young upstarts who have turned into some of Hollywood's brightest stars, including our very own Matthew McConaughey, who uttered his now-famous catchphrase: “Alright, alright, alright.”