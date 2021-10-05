It may have only begun to feel like fall, but Christmas is just around the corner. Specifically, the Junior League of Austin’s A Christmas Affair 2021, dubbed "Dashing Through the Snow," which is set for November 17-21 at the Palmer Event Center.

The five-day holiday market is open to the public and includes shopping, parties, and children’s events, all benefitting the League’s Signature Impact Programs, including KICS – Kids in Cool Shoes, Coats for Kids, ¡Sí! – Spanish Immersion, and FIT – Food In Tummies, in addition to 30 nonprofit partners.

"We are thrilled to return to an in-person event this year and look forward to sharing the magic of the holiday season with the Austin community," says JLA president Tania Leskovar-Owens.

The 46th annual event will "capture the spirit of enjoying a winter retreat with friends and family while overlooking a snow-capped mountaintop," and feature more than 200 small and mid-sized businesses from across the country.

"This year’s ACA committee has put together an amazing week of holiday cheer, parties, and events," says 2021 chair Julia Null. "The Junior League of Austin is ready to go dashing through the snow, and we enthusiastically encourage the rest of the Austin community to join us."

Here's a day-by-day lineup of events:

Wednesday, November 17

Flannel & Frost opening reception at 7 pm

Thursday, November 18

Wintergarden shopping and bites at 9 am

Jingle Bell Bling girls' night out at 7 pm

Virtual/on-demand children's pajama dance party

Friday, November 19

On The Bunny Slopes of Mt. Bluffstone children's event at 9:30 am

Virtual Snow’d Inn at 5 pm

Saturday, November 20

Chalet Soiree sip & shop at 8 am

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! children's event at 9:30 am

Mt. Bluffstone Reindeer Ranch children's event at 3 pm

Mountain Masquerade closing celebration at 6 pm

Sunday, November 21

Enchanted Forest Party children's event at 1 pm

All events are open to the public. Children’s events — all of which are already sold out — and holiday portraits will take place at The Junior League of Austin’s Community Impact Center, and parties will take place at Palmer Events Center. All party tickets include private shopping at the marketplace during the event.

Face masks will be required at the market and at all ACA events.

Marketplace and event tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the JLA website. To stay up to date about this year’s A Christmas Affair, follow the League on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.