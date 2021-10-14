Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

There’s something for everyone among this weekend’s hottest happenings. Groove to live music and toast Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s first anniversary, or peek inside stunning Austin abodes on the AIA Homes Tour. Check out the top five things to do in Austin.

Thursday, October 14

Meanwhile Brewing first anniversary celebration

Raise a glass of craft beer in honor of Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s first birthday. The four-day celebration will include daily live music performances, special collaborations, beer releases, food trucks, and much more. Go to the Meanwhile Brewing Co. website for a full schedule of anniversary events and to RVSP for the live shows.

Moontower Comedy presents Nick Kroll

The multitalented Nick Kroll comes to Austin’s Stateside at the Paramount for a three-day run. Known for countless roles in both film and television, Kroll is the star and co-creator of the hit Netflix animated series Big Mouth. Showtimes are scheduled through October 16. Visit the ticketing website for availability.

Friday, October 15

AIA Austin presents 35th annual Austin Homes Tour

This is your chance to peek inside some of the city’s most beautiful residences. The 35th annual Austin Homes Tour features both virtual and in-person programming and will include exclusive videos, 360-degree virtual walkthroughs, and live sessions with architects and collaborators. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

Asleep at the Wheel in concert

Legendary country music group Asleep at the Wheel takes the stage at the brand-new Moody Amphitheater. Fans can expect a three-hour performance featuring hits from their 50-year career, as well as several special guest appearances. The show will include beloved Asleep at the Wheel alumni, as well as Kat Edmonson and Brennen Leigh. Visit the ticketing website for more information.

Saturday, October 16

The Cathedral’s anniversary: A Dia de los Muertos-inspired fiesta

Celebrate the second anniversary of The Cathedral in fiesta style. Inspired by Dia de los Muertos, the nighttime event will include live music, an open bar featuring festive cocktails, small bites, an atxGALS art exhibit, and more. Guests are encouraged to don Dia de los Muertos attire. A select number of tickets are still available on the event website.