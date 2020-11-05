Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Embrace your artsy side (while keeping your social distance, of course) at a posh UMLAUF picnic or sip sotol on the Desert Door distillery patio. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, November 5

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum presents Picnic in the Garden

Enjoy a private evening of live music and food and wine pairings al fresco at UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum. Picnic in the Garden offers guests a safe way to enjoy the fall weather in one of Austin’s most lush locations. Singer-songwriters Jazz Aguila and Riley Edwards will perform live to complete the night’s programming. Each ticket includes admission and food for two people. Space is limited and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Friday, November 6

Desert Door presents Wild Texas Music Series

Desert Door invites locals to the patio for another installation of the Wild Texas Music Series. Music artists Jacob Alan Jaeger, Deer Fellow, and Ruby Dice are slated for this weekend’s roster of live performances in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Visitors can also enjoy seasonal craft cocktails and a rotating bartender’s choice to keep their spirits light. Admission to this event is free. Series continues through November 29.

FuturX Festival

Avant-garde performance art highlighting the Latinx experience is on display during this unique festival experience. FuturX Festival is a three-weekend virtual event featuring everything from Loteria fortune telling and life coaching sessions to burlesque performances and DJ sessions from queer, trans, feminist, Afrolatinx, and indigenous artists. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets visit the FuturX Festival website.

Saturday, November 7

Travis Heights Art Trail

Take a stroll through Austin's iconic Travis Heights neighborhood and discover new art, crafts, and other unique finds while supporting local artists. The Travis Heights Art Trail is a two-day, open-air marketplace and self-guided walking tour that benefits the neighborhood’s resident professional artists and makers. Stop at designated addresses along the trail route to discover locally made ceramics, wood work, jewelry, prints, fabric arts, and more. Among this year’s featured artists include Ethan Ham, Priscilla Rameriz, Kyle Gross, Lara Popkess, and Yasmin Youssef. Admission to this in-person event is free.

Sunday, November 8

Vino Vinyasa at Fairmont Austin

Unwind from a whirlwind weekend and recharge with fellow yogis at Fairmont Austin. Vino Vinyasa includes an hour-long yoga class and wine tasting through mindfulness practices. After the class, guests can stick around and enjoy a discount on brunch at the hotel's Rules & Regs restaurant. A select number of tickets are still available on the event website.