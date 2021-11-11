Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Treat yourself to live music, cool art activations, and more when you explore the city in the days ahead. Be mesmerized by the lights of this year’s Waterloo Greenway Creek Show, or see Chvrches live while they’re in town for three consecutive nights. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, November 11

Chvrches in concert

Pop trio Chvrches comes to Austin for three consecutive nights of shows at ACL Live. The group known for hit songs like “The Mother We Share” and “Cleatesy Blue” comes to the city in support of their new album, Screen Violence. Donna Missal will join Chvrches as a special gust performer. Visit the ticketing website for seating availability.

Austin Opera presents The Marriage of Figaro

A story of love, lust, and seduction unfolds on The Long Center for the Performing Arts stage. The Marriage of Figaro stars soprano and Austin native Elena Villalón as main character, Susanna. Visit the ticketing website for seating availability and to review the health screening requirements.

Friday, November 12

Waterloo Greenway Creek Show

The newly renovated Waterloo Park is home to this year’s Creek Show presented by Waterloo Greenway Conservancy. The event features spectacular light-based art installations by local architects, landscape architects, artists, and designers. Visitors can expect art inspired by and portraying a variety of themes related to Waller Creek. Additional highlights include live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Entry is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved via the Creek Show website. Creek Show is open through November 21.

_OFCOLOR presents Latino Art Weekend

Support emerging artists at the inaugural Latino Art Weekend in downtown Austin. Highlights of the three-day festival include an art showcase, music from local Latino artists, and the opportunity to celebrate and amplify voices in the Austin Latino community. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to the festival website.

Saturday, November 13

Ray Wylie Hubbard 75th Birthday Concert

Singer-songwriter and all-around legend Ray Wylie Hubbard invites fans old and new to celebrate his 75th birthday at Paramount Theatre. A pioneer of Americana music, Hubbard boasts a decades-long career including 13 studio albums. Attendees can expect songs from his entire discography along with music from his latest release, Co-Starring. A select number of tickets are still available.