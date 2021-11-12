Austin's Creek Show transforms Waterloo Park into magical art experience

One of Austin's favorite fall art experiences, Creek Show, will light up Waterloo Park beginning Friday, November 12. The recently renovated green space will be transformed into a magical display of light-based art nightly through November 21.

CultureMap was on hand to preview this year's installations, which range from gigantic inflatable century plants to a larger-than-life snake. Click through the slide show for your first look at the installations, with descriptions provided by Waterloo Greenway.

Then reserve your free tickets — required for entry — on the event website.

---

si-glo by dwg.