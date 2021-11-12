Austin's Creek Show transforms Waterloo Park into magical art experience

One of Austin's favorite fall art experiences, Creek Show, will light up Waterloo Park beginning Friday, November 12. The recently renovated green space will be transformed into a magical display of light-based art nightly through November 21.
CultureMap was on hand to preview this year's installations, which range from gigantic inflatable century plants to a larger-than-life snake. Click through the slide show for your first look at the installations, with descriptions provided by Waterloo Greenway.
Then reserve your free tickets — required for entry — on the event website.
---
si-glo by dwg.
"Inspired by the many thousands of new plants installed at Waterloo Park, si-glo elevates the century plant to epic proportions to celebrate the new, long-lasting life brought to this green space in the heart of Austin."
SWAY by SWAY (Clayton Cain and Ian Randall).
"Waller Creek exemplifies movement: the movement of water, movement of people, the movement of energy. SWAY elicits and exemplifies this movement through wind."
BioNest by Wevolve Labs.
"BioNest responds to the biology of plants and animals found at Waller Creek in both form and material."
HIGH LIGHT by Chioco Design and Drophouse Design.
"HIGH LIGHT is an interactive installation utilizing the power of simple forms in repetition. This project repurposes the familiar material of steel pipe to create tripod arrangements that shoot up toward the sky."
CREEKture by GFF Austin.
"Throughout the decades, downtown Austin's Waller Creek has constantly faced ecological challenges affecting the wildlife that is dependent on it, including the Texas blind snake. CREEKture is a metaphor for this Austin native species."
"CREEKture serves as the reminder that we are simply visitors of Waller Creek and its wildlife habitat, and that we must respect their home just as how we respect our own."
Creek Show will illuminate downtown Austin through November 21. It is open nightly, 6-10 pm, to all ages.