Austin pizza joint closes last location after 38 years, plus more top stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin's iconic wood-fired pizza restaurant closes last location after 38 years. Another beloved Austin restaurant is closing — but not for the obvious reason. Brick Oven, the homegrown, wood-fired pizza joint that’s been an Austin staple since 1982, is closing its one remaining location at the end of November to reportedly make way for an expanded H-E-B.

2. Downtown Austin taqueria closes permanently due to COVID-19. Fareground food hall has lost another local tenant. The latest to leave is Dai Due Taqueria, an offshoot of local butchery and eatery Dai Due.

3. Austin's newest park opens to public and welcomes a most unusual creature. The city's newest park is welcoming a most unusual visitor — a 20-foot octopus named Ocho. The striking art installation is just one of the many features of Jessie Andrews Park, now open in East Austin.

4. Former Hollywood heartthrob settles down at Hill Country riverfront compound. Austin cannot get enough of those dang Van Der Beeks.

5. Austin television series inspired by Texas Monthly rassles up big-name star. Thomas Haden Church has signed on to play The Texanist, based on the popular Texas Monthly column of the same name. The show will be set in Austin, but no word on if it will shoot here.