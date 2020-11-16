All-star musical tribute to Texas legend moseys into Austin for special concert

In a year of loss, one of the most acutely felt in the Texas music scene is the death of Billy Joe Shaver, who died in late October. In honor of the iconic musician, Luck Reunion and the Long Center are collaborating on a special event called Songs I Left Behind: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, announced on November 16.

Taking place on the Long Center lawn, the concert will be held Sunday, November 22, and promises "a revolving door of very special guests [who] will perform the songs of Billy Joe." Austin musician Charlie Sexton and a house band will accompany the special stars. Considering everyone from Elvis Presley to Willie Nelson had Shaver songs in their catalogs, it's likely to be quite the show.

Tickets for the event are available in four-packs, and guests are assigned to a pre-blocked square on the venue's lawn. Squares are priced as premium or standard, depending on their distance from the stage.

Premium squares are $350, or about $87.50 per person and include up-close views, a blanketed spot for extra comfort, swag bags filled with White Claw goodies, and a bucket of ice-cold Topo Chico. Standard and ADA-accessible blocks are $200, or $50 per person. Those don't come with the fancy perks of a premium square, but attendees may bring collapsible lawn chairs and blankets and pre-order concessions for delivery.

Songs I Left Behind: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver is the latest concert in Long Love Music, a four-part music series and collaboration between Nelson's Luck Reunion and the Long Center in South Austin. The goal, say organizers, is to highlight Austin's creative culture and reign as the Live Music Capital of the World.

“Our beloved artists are a part of it. You’re a part of it. We’re a part of it,” reads Luck Reunion’s official announcement. “Let’s come together to responsibly showcase what a bright spot the Live Music Capital of the World is to us all.”

Along with the Billy Joe Shaver tribute, Long Love Music also announced the fourth and final event in its concert series. On Thursday, December 3, guests can catch St. Paul & the Broken Bones, an Alabama-based soul act guaranteed to get you movin' and groovin'. Tickets for that show go on sale Tuesday, November 17.

In response to COVID-19, expect longer-than-normal procedures to get to your square. For both the Shaver tribute and the St. Paul & the Broken Bones performance, temperature checks will be given at the door, and all attendees must wear a mask while walking to and from their assigned position. Six feet of space must be maintained at all times and disinfectant/hand washing stations will also be available. Concessions may be pre-ordered for delivery to your square during the performance.