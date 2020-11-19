Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get outside for an evening of dance under the stars or stay in and sip a bourbon cocktail or two. Whatever you choose, these events are sure to entertain. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, November 19

Garrison Brothers Distillery presents Bourbon Brawl

Garrison Brothers Distillery and Texas Monthly are taking the statewide cocktail competition virtual with at-home activities and hand-crafted booze. Guests will get to make and sip signature cocktails from the top mixologists in Texas and vote on who they believe is pouring the state's best cocktails. Bourbon Brawl guest kits will include everything needed to create featured drinks. For full event details and to purchase your kit, visit the Bourbon Brawl website.

Friday, November 20

Esquina Tango and Ventana Ballet presents Mezcla

Enjoy the beauty and passion of dance while maintaining social distance during an intimate evening under the stars at Esquina Tango. Audiences can enjoy presentations of tango, ballet, flamenco, and more dance styles from socially distanced platforms positioned throughout El Patio de Esquina. Attendees will be required to undergo a temperature check upon arrival and will be required to sign a Wellness Guidelines Form at ticket checkout. Performances through November 21.

Moontower Comedy Club Series: Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf makes a stop at Paramount Theatre with fresh material on the heels of her most recent Netflix special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show. Best known for her 2018 headliner role at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Wolf has become one of the most influential and outspoken voices in comedy. DJ Cipha Sounds joins Wolf as a guest performer. Performances through November 21.

Texas Performing Arts presents Texas Mixtape: A Curated Series by Graham Reynolds

Austin composer and bandleader Graham Reynolds curates a unique concert series featuring live performances from unlikely combinations of rising local artists at Bass Concert Hall Plaza. Brannen Temple, ElecTriO, Bobby Sparks, and James Robinson are set to kick off the three-weekend outdoor series. Socially distanced seating pods and limited capacity are in place to ensure a safe and entertaining experience. Purchase your tickets for a designated seating pod on the box office website.

Saturday, November 21

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park presents Tailgate Series: Felipe Esparza

Pull up to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for an evening of comedy delivered drive-in style. Comedian Felipe Esparza performs live as part of the ongoing H-E-B Center Tailgate Series. Best known for his 2012 standup special They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You and his recurring appearances on Superstore and The Eric Andre Show, Esparza’s dual-language approach and relatable humor have garnered him recognition among the top Latino comedians. Tickets for this event are available per vehicle, and parking lot capacity is limited. To reserve your space and pre-order car-side food and beverage packages, visit the ticketing website.