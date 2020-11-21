Dine-in movie theater closes Austin location indefinitely, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Dine-in movie theater closes Austin location indefinitely due to COVID-19. It's lights out at one popular cinema. Flix Brewhouse is closing all 10 of its location indefinitely, including one in the Austin area.

2. 2 Austin pizzerias bake up spots among best pizza restaurants in U.S. To come up with this list, the organizers didn't go by reviews or awards, but by Instagram. Check out which two local pizzerias got a piece of the pie.

3. Classic New American restaurant permanently closes in downtown Austin. To say this restaurant's closure was surprising is an understatement. And, unlike recent shutters, this wasn't due to COVID-19.

4. Austin call center slashes more than 700 jobs amid Central Texas job market shakeup. More than 700 employees of a call center in Austin are losing their jobs by the end of this year.

5. West Austin's new interactive light display dazzles for limited time. This six-installation show is lighting up West Austin next month. BuzzFest fuses light, design, sound, and technology for a special interactive experience.