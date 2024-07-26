Christmas in July
11 fun retro spaces for an unforgettable holiday party in Austin
For many, the holidays are all about nostalgia. If you want to tap into those evocative feelings for a holiday party without the embarrassing memories or cringey encounters with distant relatives, this list is for you.
Here are 11 Austin venues where retro cool and laidback ambience are on the menu year-round. You'll want to lock down the ideal space for your holiday get-together now — rarely seen relatives optional.
Mean Eyed Cat.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
1. Mean Eyed Cat
Why the nostalgia hits: This retro gem began as a chainsaw repair shop and has retained its rustic charm as the neighborhood grew around it. This bar pays homage to Johnny Cash, with its nostalgic interior adorned with memorabilia, portraits, posters, and song lyrics — and chainsaws. Guests can enjoy a creative cocktail list and an excellent selection of local and craft beers. The interior celebrates the Man in Black while the spacious wood patio sits under a magnificent, 300-year-old Texas live oak.
Address: 1621 W. 5th St.
Star Hill Ranch.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
2. Star Hill Ranch
Why the nostalgia hits: Step back in time to the early 1900s with this unique collection of historic buildings nestled in the picturesque Texas Hill Country. Originally a set for various movies and TV shows, Star Hill Ranch now serves as a one-of-a-kind event space perfect for weddings, corporate retreats, and social gatherings. With its vintage wooden structures, charming chapel, and rustic barns, the ranch exudes a nostalgic ambience that transports you to a bygone era. Guests can stroll along the gravel pathways, enjoy the scenic views, and take part in activities like lawn games or a bonfire under the stars, making any event here truly unforgettable.
Address: 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave
Toasty Badger.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
3. Toasty Badger
Why the nostalgia hits: Toasty Badger is an eclectic venue that combines the cozy ambience of a coffee shop with the charm of vintage decor. Its warm, inviting atmosphere is adorned with retro furnishings, quirky knick-knacks, and a collection of old books and records. Guests can relax in plush armchairs, sip on expertly brewed coffee or craft cocktails, and indulge in delicious pastries and snacks.
Address: 2206 Congress Ave.
The Meteor.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
4. The Meteor
Why the nostalgia hits: The Meteor is an unexpected mash-up of an all-day café, natural wine shop, and boutique bike shop, located in the heart of South Austin. This unique venue offers a quirky, retro feel perfect for casual parties and laid-back events. The space features a cozy café with specialty coffee drinks, an expansive selection of craft beer and natural wine, and house-made baked goods. The outdoor area is ideal for hosting semi-private and private events, with ample seating and a relaxed atmosphere.
Address: 2110 S. Congress Ave.
Skinny’s Off-Track Bar.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
5. Skinny’s Off-Track Bar
Why the nostalgia hits: Welcome to Skinny’s Off-Track Bar, a retro neighborhood joint and sports bar infused with the spirited charm of the 1970s. The venue boasts wood-paneled walls, pleather barstools, booths, and vintage TV sets, all of which set the retro vibe and offer a warm welcome at every event. Indulge in comfort-food classics from their on-site food trailer, Off Track Bites, and enjoy a selection of nostalgic cocktails. The versatile indoor and patio space adds an extra layer of charm and flexibility, making it a great choice for various gatherings.
Address: 1806 E. 12th St.
Superstition.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
6. Superstition
Why the nostalgia hits: Channeling the vibrant 1970s, this expansive, two-story venue features a main stage dance floor (600 capacity) and balcony, plus two additional unique event spaces: The Gold Room and The Studio. The Gold Room is a refined cocktail lounge with a spacious patio, while The Studio lounge on the second floor pays homage to South Congress’ musical history. With its eclectic decor, lively atmosphere, and top-notch amenities, Superstition is the ideal venue for concerts, themed parties, and large celebrations.
Address: 110 E. Riverside Dr.
Friends Bar.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
7. Friends Bar
Why the nostalgia hits: Friends Bar is a beloved local haunt that offers an authentic Austin experience with its laid-back atmosphere and live music from local bands. Conveniently located within walking distance of downtown hotels, Friends Bar is perfect for casual get-togethers, social events, and private parties. The venue features a relaxed setting with rustic decor, a spacious bar area, and a stage for live performances. Guests can enjoy a variety of drinks, including craft beers and signature cocktails, while soaking in the vibrant sounds of Austin's finest blues and rock bands.
Address: 208 E. 6th St.
The Stay Put.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
8. The Stay Put
Why the nostalgia hits: As the first and only brewpub on historic Rainey Street, The Stay Put offers a cozy, relaxed setting perfect for intimate gatherings. The space features brewed beers, draft cocktails, and wine, with indoor-outdoor space and a wrap-around patio. Whether you're hosting a small party, a family gathering, or a casual meetup, The Stay Put offers a unique and welcoming environment that will make your event memorable.
Address: 73 Rainey St.
Nickel City.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
9. Nickel City
Why the nostalgia hits: Nickel City is an award-winning neighborhood bar that combines a divey atmosphere with retro decor, making it a great choice for those looking to capture the essence of Austin nightlife. The space includes banquette seating, an antique bar, and TVs, along with a drop-down projection screen. For food, the bar serves a Detroit-style menu from an in-house food truck, Delray Café. Guests can enjoy inventive drinks and mouthwatering bar food in a setting that feels like a hidden gem.
Address: 1133 E. 11th St.
Hillside Farmacy.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
10. Hillside Farmacy
Why the nostalgia hits: Housed in a beautifully restored historic building, Hillside Farmacy offers vintage charm and antique-chic decor. This unique restaurant provides an ideal setting for events with a farm-to-table culinary experience. The space features indoor and outdoor dining options, including a private wine room, and serves eclectic fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner by chef Sonya Cote.
Address: 1209 E. 11th St.
Irene’s.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
11. Irene’s
Why the nostalgia hits: Irene’s has the soul of an unpretentious dive bar but manages to keep a firm hand on service, a keen eye to hospitality, and a pulse on style. With something for every palate, Irene’s offers a menu filled with comfort-food classics and a full bar serving up beautiful signature cocktails, frozen drinks, wine, and beer. The decor features a mix of retro and contemporary elements, creating a fun and stylish atmosphere perfect for any occasion.
Address: 506 West Ave.
