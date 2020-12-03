Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Sing along to holiday tunes at a socially distanced outdoor performance, or pull into The Ultimate Drive-In for a feature-length film. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, December 3

Other Worlds Film Festival

The seventh annual Other Worlds Film Festival gets the virtual treatment with special events, podcasts, live conversations, and more. The six-day sci-fi event will also screen more than 40 films, including documentaries, shorts, and features. Festival highlights include a live reading of a draft of Total Recall and a keynote address by Noël Wells, University of Texas at Austin graduate and Star Trek: Lower Decks voice star. For a full schedule of events and to purchase badges, go to the festival website. The festival continues through December 6.

Friday, December 4

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Sounds of the Season featuring Tinsel

Head to the lawn of the Neill-Cochran House Museum for a socially distant evening of holiday entertainment as the holly jolly Tinsel singers fill the air with timeless Christmas carols. Masks are required while onsite. Sounds of the Season performances are scheduled on select dates through December 20.

The Ultimate Drive-In

Revamp movie night by getting out of the house and into the car at The Ultimate Drive-In. The Riverside Drive-area theater will showcase a variety of new releases and classics for moviegoers of all ages to enjoy. Guests can watch the features from inside or outside of their vehicles with the help of special FM transmitters wired for sound. For a full schedule of screenings and to purchase tickets, visit the theater website.

Texas Theatre and Dance presents In the Ether

Dance and performance art are brought to virtual life by Texas Theatre and Dance. Audiences can expect a freeform production blending modern and contemporary dance that's broadcasted via multiple vantage points, some of which are the performers’ own handheld devices. Reserve your spot to receive an access code prior to the event. Performances are scheduled through December 6. Donations are encouraged.

Saturday, December 5

Art from the Streets 28th Annual Show & Sale

Discover breathtaking artwork created by members of Austin’s homeless community during the virtual Art from the Streets show. The two-day event hosted on the AFTS website will showcase a variety of mediums and techniques, with pieces available for purchase. Proceeds from the purchases will go directly to those experiencing homelessness and those in the greater Austin area who are at risk of homelessness.