If you're already seeking out holiday lights at The SoCo Stroll, be sure to make a list and check it twice to finish all your shopping at the same time.

You'll find the perfect gift for everyone at the South Congress Avenue Shopping District, from tiny tots to picky parents to that one friend who's impossible to shop for. And to make it even easier, here's a guide to those can't-fail gifts.

For kids

Stocking stuffers get an upgrade from Big Top Candy, "the most amazing candy store the world has ever known." Choose from specialty chocolates and fudge, more than 400 bulk candies, and more than 3,000 wrapped candies, spanning nostalgic favorites to new creations from across the globe.

Little Limbo has witty onesies, unique books, and fun art supplies like sushi and pizza chalk to encourage curiosity and creativity.

Stock up on comic book and pop culture tchotchkes at Monkey See, Monkey Do!, where iconic characters mix with new fan favorites in every form from figurine to book to board game.

Home Slice has more than just terrific pizza — you can also pick up snazzy baseball tees and cheeky child shirts that proclaim "I'm Delicious" or ask "What's Up, Home Slice?"

For Mom and Dad

You're not a true Texan until you've donned a pair of Lucchese, Frye, or Justin boots from Allen's Boots, but pure leather belts and traditional cowboy hats also help make the outfit.

Stock up on smart, cold-weather staples from Billy Reid, whether that means cozy knits, premium denim, or sophisticated outerwear.

Esby is likewise stylish, but in a more bohemian way with men's, women's, and unisex apparel collections.

Used, collectible, vintage, and unique — you'll find all of the above at South Congress Books, which carries a carefully curated selection of first editions and nicely bound volumes for all book lovers (plus original music posters, select artworks, and vinyls).

Four generations are behind Goorin Bros. Hat Shop, known for revolutionizing hat-making. Invest in a fedora or cloche, or get seasonal with beanies and baseball caps.

Stag Provisions for Men is the go-to for classic plaids and timeless corduroy, while Daughters offers apparel essentials for women.

You'll find more gorgeous hats at Maufrais, along with fragrances, jewelry, and home accessories like bowls, blankets, and sculptures.

For your best friend

Parts & Labour is a consignment store featuring handmade work by Texas-based artists, ranging from exclusive apparel to hand-pulled screen prints to artisan jewelry and more.

You won't find chintzy souvenirs in the South Congress Hotel gift shop — instead, choose from exclusive scarf and hat designs or a soy candle made specifically for the hotel by Air Aroma.

Everything from graphic tees to sequin collars awaits at Feathers Boutique Vintage, which also has its own locally made fashion brand.

For that person who has everything

A brass keychain from the Hotel San Jose gift shop is one way to encourage wanderlust, but you can also purchase the duvet covers, kimono robe, and an Eloi collab bandana.

Find Fair Trade and ethically sourced folk art treasures from more than 20 different countries at Tesoros Trading Company.

Triple Z Threadz takes vintage pearl snap shirts and embroiders the heck out of them, along with graphic tees, home decor, fun gifts, and so much more.

One of the largest collections of museum-quality religious and folk art from Latin America can be found at Mi Casa Gallery, guaranteeing a unique addition to their casa.