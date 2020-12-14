Block 21 — home of W Austin, ACL Live, and the recently opened 3TEN ACL Live— is turning 10 in December, but you're the ones getting all the presents.

Two lucky folks will win an unforgettable Block 21 experience, each valued at $10,000. In addition to W Austin and ACL Live swag bags, a Champagne arrival, and dedicated hosts to personalize your stay, the winners also get to select 10 items from this list:

One night in the EWOW Presidential Suite at W Austin

Private dance party at 3TEN ACL Live for up to 20 people

10-course meal at Trace or on the ACL Live stage, with alcohol pairings for up to four people

A poolside Wet Deck cabana stocked with two bottles of alcohol

Backstage tour of ACL Live and 3TEN for a group of 10 people

Take 10 years off with an Away Spa treatment for up to two people

Personal chauffeur with insider Austin knowledge to get the most out of your grand-prize weekend

Rockstar photographer to capture moments throughout the weekend

10 Austin City Limits TV taping posters

Signed print by Alison Narro print, the house photographer at ACL Live

10,000 Bonvoy points x 10 = 100,000 Bonvoy points

Swag package from ACL Live partners (with such goodies as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, swag, and gift cards)

VIP treatment at upcoming ACL Live show for group of up to 10 people

Suite access with a dedicated suite host

Drink tickets and food platter

Private entry

A pair of tickets to five ACL Live or 3TEN shows of your choosing in 2021 (must be ACL Live shows and not private events or ACL TV tapings; subject to availability)

VIP table and bottle service in W Austin's Secret Bar

So how do you enter? It's easy— just share video or still photos of one of the below challenges via Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using #Block21Turns10. You must also follow both W Austin and ACL Live on your entry platform.

Each challenge counts as one entry, so the more you complete, the better your chances (though only one submission of each challenge will be accepted per entrant).

Here are the challenges you can complete:

Run around Block 21 10 times.

Kiss the Willie Statue 10 times. (Masked kisses and Clorox wipes encouraged!)

Share 10 photos of yourself at ACL Live in an Instagram carousel, Facebook album, or collage.

Share 10 photos of yourself at W Austin in an Instagram carousel, Facebook album, or collage.

Book a room at W Austin with the 10th birthday offer.

Attend an upcoming show at ACL Live and share a photo of your concert experience (check out the calendar here).

Dine at Trace and share a photo of your favorite dish.

Pamper your 10 phalanges! Show off the "after" picture from your manicure or pedicure at Away Spa. (Make an appointment here.)

Take a backstage tour of ACL Live and 3TEN (Monday-Saturday at 11 am) and share 10 photos of your experience.

Tell 10 friends about this contest. Once a week during the contesting time frame, ACL Live or W Austin will make a post about the contest on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Follow both ACL Live and W Austin on that platform and tag 10 friends in the comments on those specific posts to complete your entry.​

And there are even extra challenges for bonus points:

Visit Block 21 10 times before the end of 2020. On your first visit, ask for a stamp card and request one stamp for each time you enjoy something that Block 21 has to offer. Attend an ACL Live show or a 3TEN football watch party, dine at Trace, unwind at Away Spa, grab a drink at the Secret Bar, take a venue tour, book a room at W Austin — the possibilities are endless.

Turn in your completed stamp card to the welcome desk at W Austin by January 1, 2021, to receive an additional 10 entries. The contest itself ends on January 9.

​Everyone who participates must be 21 and up, and you don't even have to live in Austin to enter (but keep in mind that travel to and from Austin is not included in the prize package). W Austin will provide transportation to and from the Austin airport for the winner, however.

If you have further questions, visit this website or email info@acl-live.com. Good luck!