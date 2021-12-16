Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

The days ahead will be merry and bright thanks to fun happenings throughout Austin. Catch Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness at ACL Live, or enjoy another year of Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas concert. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, December 16

ATX FYI presents Sunset Boat Cruise with Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Sail into the evening with a fresh Still Austin Whiskey cocktail in hand on the Lone Star Riverboat on Lady Bird Lake. The final ATX FYI cruise of the year will feature a variety of complimentary adult beverages, including hot toddies, spiked apple cider, spiked hot chocolate, spiked eggnog, and neat pours. For tickets and more information, go to the event website.

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

Emmy-nominated television personality Jonathan Van Ness comes to Austin to chat with a live audience for one night only. Best known for his role as hair guru and self-care advocate on Netflix series Queer Eye, Van Ness is also a New York Times bestselling author, celebrity hairstylist, and podcaster. Get tickets to the ACL Live show here.

Jeni’s at the Triangle Grand Opening Party

Enjoy the first scoops from the newest Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams location at the Triangle. Guests to the new scoop shop can enjoy free ice cream and complimentary swag bags for the first 50 people in line. Admission to the grand opening is free.

Friday, December 17

Blood & Holly: Christmas West of the Pecos

Stateside at the Paramount welcomes one-man show Blood & Holly, starring Jaston Williams. Settle in and reminisce on Williams’ cooky childhood Christmas memories. Performances are scheduled through December 18.

Saturday, December 18

Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas

American singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey returns to Austin for his annual Christmas touring concert, Cowboy Christmas. Guests can expect an evening of poetry, music, and stories from the Paramount Theatre stage. Visit the ticketing website to reserve your seats.