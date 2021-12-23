Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend

Eat, drink, dance, and be merry with these festive happenings. Finish up your holiday shopping at Blue Genie Art Bazaar or celebrate Hoppy Holidays with a cold beer in hand at the Neill-Cochran House Museum. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend.

Thursday, December 23

Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Make the last dash to Blue Genie Art Bazaar for all your holiday gifting needs. Visitors will be able to shop in four different ways, including in person and virtually, to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone. More than 170 regional artisans will be offering gifts for everyone on your list. Blue Genie Art Bazaar will be open through Christmas Eve, December 24. Admission is free and open to the public.

Beerthoven presents Hoppy Holidays

The Neill-Cochran House Museum opens its doors with the Tinsel Singers carolers and boozy holiday tradition Beerthoven. Visitors can sip hot cocoa or cold beers and munch on warm pastries while listening to a selection of classical to contemporary renditions of holiday classics. Every guest will also get one free visit to the Neill-Cochran House Museum’s exhibits. Children are welcome. Get tickets here.

Paul Klemperer’s 10th annual Festivus Celebration

Musician and teacher Paul Klemperer hosts an evening of holiday-inspired entertainment at The Far Out Lounge & Stage. Guests can expect an event packed with music, dancing, and a healthy sprinkling of festive humor from Paul & The Festivians. Fellow musician Sharon Bourbonnais will be the opening act. Go to Klemperer’s website for more information.

Circuit of The Americas presents Peppermint Parkway

Peppermint Parkway at Circuit of the Americas has extended its festive run through December 30. Activities include the famous Candy Cane Cruise, as well as games, a Santa meet-and-greet, and rides at Peppermint Plaza. Two new villages, ONEderland and Twinkle Trail, are open this year for even more holiday magic. Go online for tickets and more information.

Sunday, December 26

Celis Brewery presents Holiday Movie Nights

Keep the spirit of the holiday season alive when you settle in for a free screening of a family-friendly film at Celis Brewery. The final installment of the holiday-themed weekly movie nights will feature 1994 classic The Santa Clause, starring Tim Allen. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. For more information, go to the brewery Facebook page.