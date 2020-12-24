Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Celebrate the holiday weekend with virtual happenings and socially distant events around town. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend, guaranteed to make spirits bright.

Thursday, December 24

Circuit of The Americas presents Peppermint Parkway

Head to Circuit of The Americas for a drive-thru holiday experience to kick off the holiday weekend. Peppermint Parkway is a one-mile driving attraction complete with millions of holiday lights, a six-story light show tree, and more. Guests can cruise through the winter wonderland while enjoying live entertainment from strolling performers along the way. Additional highlights include food trucks, holiday character meet and greets, and a kiddie amusement park. Visit the event website to purchase tickets for your vehicle. Peppermint Parkway is open through January 3, 2021.

The City Theatre Austin presents Austin Acts! A Capital City Virtual Stage Talent Competition

Eight finalists will compete in the Austin Acts! end of season event, running through December 31. Contestants will perform works by local playwrights in this virtual competition that can be viewed on The City Theatre Austin website. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Georgetown’s Historic Town Square presents Holiday Lights

Visit Georgetown for an evening of socially distanced, holly jolly fun. Stroll through the historic town square to witness a variety of holiday light displays — and pop into a shop or two for any last-minute gifts. Guests must comply with government safety guidelines, and masks are required. Holiday Lights is open to the public through January 2, 2021. Admission is free.

Saturday, December 26

Austin Arthouse Film Festival

The Austin Arthouse Film Festival returns for its third year with a fully virtual program for your at-home enjoyment. The six-day, online festival features a diverse canon of short, mid-length, and feature films. Audience members will get the opportunity to cast their vote for the Audience Favorite Award, which features a $500 prize. Due to the subject matter of some films, festival attendees must be 18 or older. To purchase tickets, go to the festival website.

Sunday, December 27

Tapestry Dance Company presents Looking Forward/Looking Back - New Perspectives

Tapestry Dance Company's YouTube series continues with an episode celebrating the company’s legacy and future. The tribute will include performances by alumni dancers, company choreographers, and other performers from across Texas and as far away as Australia and Mexico. The episode will be livestreamed at 7:30 pm on Tapestry Dance Company’s YouTube page. Donations to the company are accepted in lieu of an admission fee.