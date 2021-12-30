The 10 worst movies of 2021 aren’t worth seeing in any setting

2) 12 Mighty Orphans

It stinks that 12 Mighty Orphans is so bad, because it would have been nice for the Fort Worth-set movie to shine a good light on the area. It ticks all the boxes of your typical sports movie, but it does such a poor job of telling the story that any inspiration one might get from it vanishes into thin air. The decision to compress and exaggerate the success of the Mighty Mites into one season proves fateful for the film. A story that should have been simple is made needlessly complicated by filmmakers who tried to overreach.