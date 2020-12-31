The 10 best movies of 2020 made watching movies at home a joy

The positive side of the double-edged sword that was the movie world in 2020 is that the movies that might otherwise be buried under week after week of big studio releases all got a chance to shine in the streaming/video-on-demand landscape. While the following list contains a handful starry movies, most of them are ones where lesser known actors showed that they too are capable of stellar work.

Two notes: Several anticipated films, including Nomadland, Minari, and One Night in Miami, are not on this list as they will not be released until well into 2021, although they will be eligible for the Oscars in April. I'm also choosing not to include the fantastic Portrait of Lady on Fire, which was released in February 2020, but was eligible for the 2020 Oscars.

10) 7500

This tense hijacking thriller is set almost completely in one location - the plane's cockpit - and the claustrophobic nature of keeping the action in one tight space intensifies the story immeasurably. The film keeps the focus on the story by using no music at all, which, combined with a plethora of technical jargon, adds to the real-feeling atmosphere. Joseph Gordon-Levitt kicks off a busy year for him in a great starring role. (7500 is available on Amazon Prime Video.)