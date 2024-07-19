Raise a Glass
16 top-shelf Austin cocktail bars for a spirited holiday party
Call it Christmas in July, or maybe just being really, really prepared, but now is the perfect time to start planning a holiday party.
Whether you're eyeing a long-delayed get-together with friends or an annual coworker outing, you'll want to reserve your venue now. Need inspiration? Raise a glass to 16 of the chicest, sleekest cocktail bars in Austin that would love to host you and yours.
Lala's Little Nugget.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
1. Lala's Little Nugget
Why raise a glass: In the heart of North Austin, Lala's Little Nugget has been a beacon of Christmas cheer since 1972. Founded by the beloved Frances Lala, the bar and its perpetual holiday decorations have become local lore. Tales range from Lala's husband leaving her on Christmas to her son never returning from Vietnam, leaving the decorations as a reminder of his hoped-for return. No matter the story you believe, the spirit of Christmas will always have a home in Austin, thanks to Frances Lala's enduring legacy.
Address: 2207 Justin Ln.
Click here to rent Lala's Little Nugget for your next event.
Nickel City.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
2. Nickel City
Why raise a glass: An award-winning neighborhood bar with a retro feel, Nickel City perfectly captures the spirit of Austin. This beloved establishment boasts nostalgic decor, vintage arcade games, and a menu featuring classic cocktails and inventive drinks. The welcoming vibe ensures a festive and lively atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for holiday celebrations where guests can relax, unwind, and enjoy the old-school charm.
Address: 1133 E. 11th St.
Click here to rent Nickel City for your next event.
Powder Room.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
3. Powder Room
Why raise a glass:Powder Room exudes an upscale and intimate vibe, offering a curated cocktail experience in a stylish setting. This sophisticated venue features plush seating, chic decor, and a meticulously crafted drink menu. Ideal for smaller, more refined holiday events, Powder Room provides a luxurious backdrop where guests can enjoy a serene and elegant ambience, perfect for toasting to the season in style.
Address: 301 W. 5th St.
Click here to rent Powder Room for your next event.
Midnight Cowboy.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
4. Midnight Cowboy
Why raise a glass:Located on the famous 6th Street and formerly a brothel masquerading as a massage parlor, Midnight Cowboy is one of the oldest speakeasies in Austin. Rather than hide the building's dark history, Midnight Cowboy embraces it, offering Prohibition-style decor, a secret entrance, old-school cocktails, and a haunted history.
Address: 313 E. 6th St.
Click here to rent Midnight Cowboy for your next event.
The Betty.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
5. The Betty
Why raise a glass: Featuring a top-tier sound system and a sophisticated menu, The Betty is perfect for late-night parties and intimate gatherings. The private lounge, adorned with a wall of vinyl records, offers afternoon listening sessions and transforms into a vibrant DJ space at night. The outdoor garden provides a charming setting for weekend brunches.
Address: 510 Rio Grande St.
Click here to rent The Betty for your next event.
Las Perlas.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
6. Las Perlas
Why raise a glass:Las Perlas is renowned for its extensive selection of tequila and mezcal, offering a vibrant and energetic atmosphere that's perfect for festive holiday gatherings. The lively bar features a spacious setting with colorful decor and live music, creating an exciting environment where guests can savor unique cocktails and enjoy the spirited ambience.
Address: 405 E. 7th St.
Click here to rent Las Perlas for your next event.
El Cockfight.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
7. El Cockfight
Why raise a glass:Discover an eclectic mezcal and tequila cocktail bar in the heart of downtown Austin. This vibrant venue features creative cocktails, a daily happy hour, and a spacious rooftop with stunning city views. The lively atmosphere is enhanced by unique touches like a seesaw, making it an ideal spot for mingling and festive fun.
Address: 121 E. 5th St.
Click here to rent El Cockfight for your next event.
Gibson Street Bar.Gibson Street Bar
8. Gibson Street Bar
Why raise a glass:Gibson Street Bar is a laid-back neighborhood spot that combines the best of Austin's vibrant nightlife with a relaxed, welcoming vibe. Perfect for hosting holiday parties, this bar features a spacious patio, cozy indoor seating, and a wide selection of craft beers, creative cocktails, and delicious comfort food.
Address: 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.
Click here to rent Gibson Street Bar for your next event.
Otopia Rooftop Lounge.
9. Otopia Rooftop Lounge
Why raise a glass: Experience the ultimate rooftop party at Otopia Rooftop Lounge, where panoramic views of Austin's skyline meet chic, modern design. This stylish venue is perfect for upscale holiday celebrations, offering a luxurious setting complete with a sparkling pool, comfortable lounge areas, and a menu of craft cocktails and gourmet bites. Whether hosting an intimate gathering or a larger event, Otopia's sophisticated ambience and stunning views will impress your guests and make your holiday party truly special.
Address: 1901 San Antonio St., Suite 1100
Click here to rent Otopia Rooftop Lounge for your next event.
The Roosevelt Room.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
10. The Roosevelt Room
Why raise a glass:Located in a historic railroad warehouse, this venue offers a blend of classic and modern design elements. The Roosevelt Room is renowned for its extensive cocktail menu and upscale yet inviting atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for both intimate and larger gatherings.
Address: 307 W. 5th St.
Click here to rent The Roosevelt Room for your next event.
The Garden at Lit Lounge.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
11. The Garden at Lit Lounge
Why raise a glass:Step into an oasis of elegance at The Garden at Lit Lounge. This exclusive venue offers a sophisticated setting with abundant space for socializing and a full bar at your fingertips. The lush garden environment provides a tranquil backdrop, perfect for creating a relaxed yet stylish holiday party.
Address: 215 E. 6th St.
Click here to rent The Garden at Lit Lounge for your next event.
Eden Cocktail Room.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
12. Eden Cocktail Room
Why raise a glass:Discover the allure of hosting your event at Eden Cocktail Room, the ultimate speakeasy haven designed for unforgettable gatherings. This hidden gem promises a retreat enveloped in refined elegance. With its cozy, intimate setting and meticulously crafted cocktails, Eden offers an ambience that effortlessly combines sophistication and comfort.
Address: 214 E. 6th St., entrance through the purple doors in the alley between E. 6th and E. 7th streets
Click here to rent Eden Cocktail Room for your next event.
Bar Mischief. Photo courtesy of RestauRent
13. Bar Mischief
Why raise a glass:Bar Mischief is an intimate, 20-seat bar ideal for holiday parties, where mixology is celebrated with innovative, handcrafted cocktails. Their menu features elements prepared in-house like hand-pressed juices and infused spirits, emphasizing quality and sustainability. The personalized touch of their skilled bartenders ensures a unique experience tailored to your taste. Don’t miss the rotating break-even bottle, offering rare spirits at cost, including exclusive options like a $2,000 scotch.
Address: 1221 E. 6th St.
Click here to rent Bar Mischief for your next event.
Small Victory. Photo courtesy of RestauRent
14. Small Victory
Why raise a glass: Welcome to an intimate speakeasy bar built in an East 7th Street parking garage in downtown Austin. Featuring classic cocktails and an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and comfortable, Small Victory is ideal for small, cozy gatherings that emphasize quality and intimacy.
Address: 108 E. 7th St.
Click here to rent Small Victory for your next event.
Seven Grand. Photo courtesy of RestauRent
15. Seven Grand
Why raise a glass: A meticulously curated whiskey bar with an extensive collection of more than 400 premium whiskeys. The venue features a spacious indoor area with a hunting lodge aesthetic, perfect for creating a warm, inviting atmosphere for your holiday party.
Address: 405 E. 7th St.
Click here to rent Seven Grand for your next event.h
Half Step. Photo courtesy of RestauRent
16. Half Step
Why raise a glass:A charming bar located on Rainey Street offering expertly crafted cocktails in a relaxed, cozy setting. Perfect for intimate holiday gatherings, Half Step provides a warm, inviting environment where guests can enjoy the holiday spirit. The bar's laid-back atmosphere and delicious drinks make it a favorite spot for memorable celebrations.
Address: 75 1/2 Rainey St.
Click here to rent Half Step for your next event.
