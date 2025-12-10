ACL Fest News
ACL Fest launches pre-sale for 3-day 2026 tickets
Austin City Limits Music Festival fans are jumping on the chance to get cheaper access to the festival by buying ahead. The first pre-sale for the 2026 festival is officially open as of December 10. The festival will be held October 2-4 and 9-11.
The 2026 lineup has not yet been announced, so fans are going in on tickets for the experience alone. It'll be a while before they find out who they'll see; the 2025 lineup was announced in May. Three-day general admission tickets and GA+ tickets for Weekend One sold out within hours of the announcement, making the pre-sale a smart move for folks who don't want to risk missing out.
Five types of tickets are available for each weekend via the pre-sale:
- 3-day general admission: starting at $325
- 3-day general admission plus: starting at $700. These tickets include access to a lounge, upgraded restrooms, a private bar, dedicated food vendors, and more.
- VIP: starting at $1,670. These tickets include access to two VIP Groves, dedicated entry lanes, viewing docks, upgraded restrooms, exclusive food vendors, complimentary salon services, Wi-Fi, and more.
- Platinum: starting at $5,670. These tickets include similar amenities to VIP, plus a Platinum Parlor, front-of-stage viewing, golf cart transportation, complimentary lockers, pre-sale access to ACL Fest Nights shows, and more.
- Y'all Access: starting at $27,000. These tickets include similar amenities to Platinum, plus access to the Artist Village and Partner Lounge, invitation to a dinner on the grounds Thursday evenings, a reserved parking spot, and more.
In addition to the five ticket types, there are other add-ons for group hospitality.
Before checking out, buyers should know their purchase is subject to a six-ticket maximum. There are also layaway plans for each ticket type, starting at $20 per ticket for general admission.
Single-day passes are not yet available for 2026.