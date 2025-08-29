Season 51 Schedule
Austin City Limits shares TV schedule with Finneas, The Marías
Live music series Austin City Limits (ACL) is kicking off the second half of its first century with at least eight new tapings. Season 51 will feature Finneas, The Marías, My Morning Jacket, Charley Crockett, and more beloved and rising artists.
The 50th anniversaries of ACL and local blues club Antone's have obliquely coincided, and the TV series is helping Antone's celebrate with a special hour of program featuring both of their respective histories.
This season will kick off Sunday, October 4, with a solo headlining debut by artist and producer Finneas. He's best-known for producing his sister, Billie Eilish (who he has performed with on the ACL stage before), but has also become known in his own solo capacity to critical acclaim.
So far, ACL has only shared the first half of this season's broadcasting schedule:
- Finneas, October 4: A smart producer and acclaimed songwriter.
- The Marías, October 11: A festival favorite from Los Angeles with English and Spanish lyrics.
- Austin City Limits 11th Hall of Fame Honors My Morning Jacket, October 18: The alt rock band joins ACL's Hall of Fame in a ceremony made public for the first time this year.
- Charley Crockett and Waxahatchee, October 25: A "Texas troubadour" and a folksy singer-songwriter share an episode.
- Samara Joy, November 1: A rising jazz vocalist from The Bronx, New York.
- Austin City Limits Celebrates Antone's & the Blues, November 8: An hour of programming from the past 50 years.
- Kelsea Ballerini and Cam, November 15: Two country singers share the hour.
- Jon Batiste, November 22: A joyful ambassador of New Orleans jazz.
Of the above artists, three — Samara Joy, Cam, and Waxahatchee — are making their ACL debuts.
ACL, a Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) program, is forging onward despite a significant loss in federal funding for PBS that goes into effect October 31. Executive producer Terry Lickona, who has been with the show since 1979, spoke to Billboard magazine to discuss the change.
“This is a kick in the gut, and it really does hurt,” said Lickona. “This comes as a blow, not just for Austin City Limits, of course, but it’s a dark day for public media almost 60 years since [President Lyndon B. Johnson] signed public broadcasting into law.”
Among those who spoke out in the Billboard article to share their support for the show and PBS were iconic musicians Willie Nelson and Beck, both of whom have a long history with ACL.
Austin PBS is encouraging viewers to donate to continue supporting ACL.
Viewers can tune in weekly on PBS stations nationwide, or watch on-demand at pbs.org as soon as the live episode has ended. More videos are also available on YouTube.